GALVESTON
Update, 8:03 p.m.
The accident has been cleared and Broadway has been reopened.
Original article
A traffic accident on Broadway backed up traffic at a major intersection in Galveston Friday evening.
The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Broadway. The accident involved three vehicles, including an SUV that was flipped on its roof.
Galveston police officials at the scene said there were no major injuries from the wreck.
The wreck blocked all three eastbound lanes on Broadway at 59th street.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted north, to the Galveston Justice Center Complex while the wreck was being cleared.
