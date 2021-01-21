GALVESTON
A bid by harbor pilots to increase the amount they charge to guide large ships into local ports failed late Thursday. The steep tariff increases had faced heavy opposition from vessel operators, including cruise lines losing billions of dollars in revenues under pandemic prohibitions, and from the Port of Galveston.
The Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports voted 3-2 to reject a proposal by the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association to increase the rates.
The board cited the economic toll the COVID-19 pandemic had taken on businesses that use the ports, and said it was not the right time to increase charges levied on tankers, cargo ships and cruise liners.
"In my opinion, this is the worst time to ask for it," said Commissioner Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, who voted against the new tariffs.
Commissioners urged pilots to file a less drastic rate change later in the year, however.
The association is a group of 16 pilots operating a state-sanctioned monopoly regulated by the commissioners, who must approve tariff rate increases on vessels calling at the ports of Galveston and Texas City.
The pilots in December notified the board it would seek its first rate change since 2016.
'SHARED COMMITMENT'
The new rates varied based on the size of an individual ship, but in some cases, such as with cruise ships, the new charge would be $3,000 more for each round trip in and out of port, according to a presentation made during Thursday's meeting.
Increased fees were needed to keep up with the cost of inflation, to help pay for a new pilot boat, for infrastructure upgrades and pay raises for the association's non-pilot staff members, the group said.
After the rate hearing, the association's presiding officer released a statement indicating the group would continue pursuing rate increases.
“The Galveston-Texas City Pilots have the utmost respect and appreciation for the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County," Cpt. Matt Bush said. "As always, they demonstrated they possess uncompromising integrity and an heartfelt concern for the citizens of the county, while also recognizing the invaluable service that the pilots deliver.
"The pilot board and pilots agree that a more modest increase is necessary, demonstrating our shared commitment to industry.”
'ECONOMIC REALITIES'
The rate proposal had received numerous objections from industry groups, as well as the Port of Galveston, which acts as a landlord for many of the companies that operate in the ship channel.
"Given the current economic conditions in the United States and the unprecedented financial strain impacting a broad spectrum of businesses, all resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Galveston County Pilots’ pursuit of an increase in pilotage rates is both untimely and disregards the present economic realities of the shipping industry," said Kelly Craighead, the president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, in a letter to commissioner.
"Increased tariffs at the Port of Galveston would hurt the cruise industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," Craighead said.
The U.S. cruise industry has been entirely shut down by the COVID pandemic since March, and there is no clear timeline for when cruises will return. Even when they do, cruise ships likely run at less-than-full capacity.
The pandemic shutdown has cost cruise companies billions in lost revenue.
'THERE IS ONLY NOW'
Opponents of the rate change argued there was little evidence the pilots, who each earned about $550,000 in salary in 2020, were suffering. Opponents argued the association had received, but not spent, a payroll protection loan from the federal government.
The pilots association argued the pandemic was irrelevant to its rates, which haven't increased since 2016, when the board approved a three-year gradual increase between 2016 and 2018. They noted the same rate increase opposition arose before the pandemic.
Before the most recent rates went into effect, the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruises and the Galveston Wharves Board sued the Board of Pilot Commissioners, seeking to block the rates.
The lawsuit was dropped in 2017, after the pilot board agreed to amend its decision to be a one-year rate increase to the rates proposed for 2016.
During Thursday's day-long meeting, the pilot board's attorneys said the group intended to seek annual rate increases, in part because of the way the previous three-year rate hike fell apart.
"There's is no good time to submit a rate increase," one of the pilots' representatives said during Thursday's hearing. "There is only now."
After commissioners rejected the pilots' new proposed rate increases, they discussed approving a rate increase matching one proposed for 2018.
"At some point, you've got to lick the cat and get caught up," said Commissioner Trey Hill, one of the two votes in favor of the rejected proposal.
That idea was abandoned after hours of discussion, in part because of worries about the lack of information about the 2018 rates, concerns about the transparency of adjusting and then approving different rates and criticism from some of the objectors that the 2018 rates were only slightly below the rejected 2021 rates.
The virtual hearing took nearly 10 hours to complete, and was at times hampered by technical difficulties that made participants hard to understand, or to be understood.
The meeting ended around 6 p.m. with commissioners urging the pilots to consider returning to to the board with another rate proposal that might be more palatable if the pandemic situation changes in the months to come.
Under the state law, any party that is "aggrieved" by the board's decision can appeal it to a court. There is no law preventing the pilots from applying for a new rate increase immediately after another proposal is rejected.
