LEAGUE CITY
Police arrested Philip Antoine on Saturday in connection with the death of a 19-year-old pedestrian last week.
Antoine, 32, has been charged with failing to stop and render aid after an accident involving a death, a second degree felony, in connection with a June 24 accident in which River Russell, 19, of League City was killed in a hit-and-run crash, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said Sunday.
Russell died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in the 1800 block of FM 270 just before 4 a.m. Monday, Williamson said.
Officers found Russell unresponsive in a roadside ditch, police said. Police believe Russell had been riding a skateboard on the road before he was hit between 2:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. June 24, police said.
Last week, investigators weren't sure where Russell had been before the accident or where he was going, Williamson said.
Police Wednesday released a blurry security camera image of a white or light-colored box truck driving south on FM 270. The department has video indicating the truck had struck Russell, Williamson said.
There's a sidewalk set back from the road in the area Russell was hit, but it doesn't extend the entire length of the road and the area is dimly lit, Williamson said.
Antoine's bond was set at $85,000, Williamson said.
