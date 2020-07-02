GALVESTON
Bolivar Peninsula beaches were going to be wide open this weekend.
Then they were going to be completely closed.
Now they’re going to be open at some times, but only in a way that’s convenient to people who have homes, rentals and easy access to the beachfront, Galveston County officials said.
Over the course of about 18 hours from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, Galveston County officials found themselves crafting an 11th-hour plan.
They were looking for an Independence Day compromise that would balance protection against massive crowds seeking an open beach against the outcry of beach rental owners who said they were caught unfairly off guard by the closure.
The county on Thursday morning walked back its initial plans to close all access to Bolivar Peninsula beaches. Instead, County Judge Mark Henry ordered that the county’s unincorporated beaches would be open in four-hour increments, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday until Sunday.
The county’s initial closure plan was crafted after the county received a call from the city of Galveston leaders, notifying them that island beaches would be entirely closed during the holiday weekend.
Henry, who has been reticent to close beach access at all during the coronavirus pandemic, said Galveston’s decision to close beaches led to projections that as many as 100,000 people would go to Bolivar Peninsula beaches instead. That’s a different situation than what the county had been expecting before July 1.
“We didn’t think we would need to do it because the majority of the people were going to go to Galveston Island,” Henry said. “We didn’t think it was a necessity. People are going to go to the path of least resistance, and that’s the island.”
Beyond that, Henry said the Galveston County’s Sheriff’s Office already was stretched thin because it was helping cover coronavirus-driven staff shortages in Hitchcock and Kemah.
“He is spread way too thin as it is,” Henry said about Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
But a new idea emerged after county officials began receiving calls from Bolivar Peninsula rental owners, who said they were worried the total closure would lead to a rash of cancellations.
“Half the people are already here, and the other half are already packed and heading this way,” said Jim Walters, the owner of Swede’s Real Estate, a real estate company on the peninsula. “I think that their response to do a partial closure was a great compromise.”
Generally, when a person cancels a rental house, a rental house owner and property manager can lose out on as much as half of the money they expected to collect, Walters said. Rental owners and brokers were put in a more difficult spot because they had promised customers for weeks that Henry was unlikely to close the unincorporated beaches.
Since March, the only time the county closed beaches on Bolivar Peninsula was on Easter weekend. The city of Galveston by comparison closed its beaches for the entire month of April.
Th county’s plan, until Wednesday evening, was to urge personal responsibility on the beaches, Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
“The curve came because the city of Galveston and all the other Texas coast beaches were closing,” said Apffel, whose precinct includes the Bolivar Peninsula. “We’d have been national news. We would have had CNN and Fox. We would have been like Florida three months ago.
“We would have been the beach where we caused the spread,” he said.
The newer rules are meant to discourage people who aren’t living or renting on the peninsula from visiting, Apffel said. There are few, if any, off-beach parking areas on the peninsula, and law enforcement will be ordering people off the beach at the designated closing time.
Henry thought that the limited hours will be enough to keep most people away.
“It’s not worth your time to drive down there for long periods of time,” Henry said. “We don’t think it’s going to be attractive.”
