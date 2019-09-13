TEXAS CITY
A Dickinson man was sentenced to three years in prison after being charged with trying to take a police officer’s stun gun during an arrest.
Brandon Michael Sendejas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of evading arrest or detention and his probation was revoked on a 2015 conviction for evading arrest, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Overhouse said.
In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a charge of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, Overhouse said.
Because Sendejas pleaded guilty to evading arrest, if he is ever charged again with evading arrest, it could be enhanced to a felony charge because of the conviction, Overhouse said.
Police in November 2018 responded to the intersection of 15th Ave N. and Ninth Street to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a car, according to a police complaint. When they arrived, the man ran from the car.
He was caught by one officer and was pinned to the ground, according to the complaint. As two officers tried to lift the man up, he struggled and one officer stunned the man, according to the complaint.
