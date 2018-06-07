A wreath honoring the victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School was laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz attended the ceremony, along with Santa Fe Police Officer Sgt. Robert Shores, U.S. Air Force Airman Devin Belluomini, a graduate of Santa Fe High School, and his sister, Taylor Belluomini, a Santa Fe High School student.
"The love and strength that the world has seen from the Santa Fe community has been inspirational," Cruz said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join them in solemn remembrance today, and will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure every Texas student is safe.”
The wreath was made in Santa Fe and transported to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening. It was decorated with the Santa Fe High School logo, and the names of the 10 people killed in the shooting.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.