GALVESTON

A small number of county roads were impassable on Thursday morning, after record-setting rains flooded the county overnight.

Harborside Drive at 51st Street in Galveston was closed to eastbound traffic due to high water, the City of Galveston said just after 9 a.m.

There was also reports of still-flooded roads in Santa Fe.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

