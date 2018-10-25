GALVESTON
A small number of county roads were impassable on Thursday morning, after record-setting rains flooded the county overnight.
Harborside Drive at 51st Street in Galveston was closed to eastbound traffic due to high water, the City of Galveston said just after 9 a.m.
There was also reports of still-flooded roads in Santa Fe.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
