TEXAS CITY
Although beaches along the Gulf of Mexico will be open today, a popular outdoor area in Texas City will remain closed for a few more days.
The Texas City Dike will remain closed through Sunday, the city announced Thursday afternoon.
The dike has been closed on weekends since April 1 to limit crowding at the popular fishing spot to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The city has not announced a plan for when the weekend closures will end. Unlike beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, the dike isn’t managed by the Texas General Land Office and is not subject to its mandates about beach openings.
— John Wayne Ferguson
