LEAGUE CITY
Crews will close the exit ramp on the north side of Interstate 45 onto state Highway 96 over the weekend so that they can reconstruct the frontage road, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Crews will close the ramp from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday so they can place temporary pavement on the frontage road, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
Drivers will have to take the FM 517 exit and travel north on the frontage road to reach state Highway 96 and FM 518 during the closure, Perez said.
