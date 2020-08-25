GALVESTON
Parts of Galveston County, particularly Bolivar Peninsula, could be swamped by up to 8 feet of storm surge as Hurricane Laura nears the coast, Galveston County officials warned Tuesday.
As Laura continued on a north-northwest path across the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters continued to predict, with slightly increased confidence, that the center of the storm would make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.
If those predictions hold true, that would be mostly good news for this area, as Galveston County would be spared from the worst winds and rain from the storm, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
But a powerful storm that lands east of Galveston County still could push between 5 feet and 8 feet of water onto inhabited parts of Bolivar Peninsula, Henry said.
The potential of storm surge cutting off state Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula led Henry to call a mandatory evacuation in that part of the county on Tuesday afternoon.
Laura is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall this evening, and areas including Galveston County could begin to record tropical-storm force winds by this morning.
The storm is expected to move over the coast quickly and isn’t expected to bring the staggering rain that caused major floods in Galveston County during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The threat of storm surge flooding from Galveston Bay is more similar to the issues caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008. That hurricane, which made landfall on Galveston Island, caused a storm surge of more than 10 feet in some areas, including Bolivar Peninsula.
The city of Galveston also is concerned about storm surge from Laura, Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said. Brown is acting as mayor.
But officials are encouraged by predictions Laura won’t linger, Brown said.
“It’s a very compact hurricane,” Brown said. “The hurricane force winds and the heavy rains are going to be in an isolated area, rather than spread out.”
The hurricane is fast-moving, which means it could be gone by Thursday afternoon, Brown said.
The city wants everyone who wants or needs to leave the island to leave as soon as they can, said Brown, who is concerned about some storm surge on the bay side of the island.
Many Galveston residents are evacuating because they remember the severe flooding of Hurricane Ike in 2008, Brown said.
“This hurricane is a very serious hurricane,” Brown said. “We went through Ike here, and many of the residents here remember that and they’re taking this very seriously.”
People should understand that if they don’t evacuate, the city might not be able to get emergency services to them, Brown said.
“We may not even be able to get our first responders out if the conditions are too bad,” Brown said. “Those that stay behind will have to hopefully prepare for food and things like that.”
Similarly, people who don’t evacuate from Bolivar Peninsula before the storm might be stranded there without immediate help from emergency responders, Henry said.
“There will be the likelihood that you will not be able to move around the Bolivar Peninsula for a period of time; we don’t know how long,” Henry said.
