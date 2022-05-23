Tuesday is election day in the Texas primary runoff elections.
Candidates who didn’t win majorities in the March primaries are facing off again to decide who will participate in the November general election.
There are multiple statewide elections on the ballot. Some Republican voters also will vote for party precinct chairs.
VOTING TIMES
Tuesday is the final day to vote.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ON THE BALLOT
REPUBLICAN PRIMARYAttorney General
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton
Commissioner for the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham
Tim Westley
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian
Sarah Stogner
State Representative District 23
Patrick Gurski
Terri Leo-Wilson
Precinct Chair 151
Bruce Woodcock
Robin Burke
Precinct Chair 167
Loretta Roberts
K. Franco
Precinct Chair 223
Terry Card
Beau J. Rawlins
Precinct Chair 276
Sandra Jones Tetley
Keven Healy
Precinct Chair 278
Pam Schwertner
Debra Jackson
Steve Harvey
Precinct Chair 333
Andy Mann
Joshua Foxworth
Precinct Chair 356
Meg Crowley
Robert (Bob) Brown
Precinct Chair 357
Troy Lucas
Judy DeAlejandro
Precinct Chair 363
Jason Long
Tanya Beltran
Precinct Chair 371
Lillian Murphy
Zach Davidson
Precinct Chair 428
Paul Edinburgh
Jane Layman
Brad Bricker
Precinct Chair 480
Katrina Evenhouse
Dana Theobald
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARYLt. Governor
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Joe Jaworski
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Angel Luis Vega
Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Sandragrace Martinez
Jay Kleberg
Member, State Board of Education, District 4
Coretta Mallet-Fontenot
Staci Childs
VOTING LOCATIONS
Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston
Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. Galveston
Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
MUD 12 Building (2nd floor), 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
La Marque Community Room, 1109B Bayou Road, La Marque
Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City
Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Avenue N., Texas City
San Leon Fire Station, 337 12th St., San Leon
Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, League City
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League City
Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
Friendswood Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood
Bacliff Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff
Jacob White Building, 2200 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
Runge Park, 4605 Peck St., Santa Fe
League City Civic Center, 400 West Walker St., League City
