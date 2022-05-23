Tuesday is election day in the Texas primary runoff elections.

Candidates who didn’t win majorities in the March primaries are facing off again to decide who will participate in the November general election.

There are multiple statewide elections on the ballot. Some Republican voters also will vote for party precinct chairs.

VOTING TIMES

Tuesday is the final day to vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ON THE BALLOT

REPUBLICAN PRIMARYAttorney General

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Commissioner for the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

State Representative District 23

Patrick Gurski

Terri Leo-Wilson

Precinct Chair 151

Bruce Woodcock

Robin Burke

Precinct Chair 167

Loretta Roberts

K. Franco

Precinct Chair 223

Terry Card

Beau J. Rawlins

Precinct Chair 276

Sandra Jones Tetley

Keven Healy

Precinct Chair 278

Pam Schwertner

Debra Jackson

Steve Harvey

Precinct Chair 333

Andy Mann

Joshua Foxworth

Precinct Chair 356

Meg Crowley

Robert (Bob) Brown

Precinct Chair 357

Troy Lucas

Judy DeAlejandro

Precinct Chair 363

Jason Long

Tanya Beltran

Precinct Chair 371

Lillian Murphy

Zach Davidson

Precinct Chair 428

Paul Edinburgh

Jane Layman

Brad Bricker

Precinct Chair 480

Katrina Evenhouse

Dana Theobald

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARYLt. Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Joe Jaworski

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 4

Coretta Mallet-Fontenot

Staci Childs

VOTING LOCATIONS

Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston

Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. Galveston

Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach

MUD 12 Building (2nd floor), 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista

La Marque Community Room, 1109B Bayou Road, La Marque

Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City

Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Avenue N., Texas City

San Leon Fire Station, 337 12th St., San Leon

Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson

Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, League City

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League City

Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah

Friendswood Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood

Bacliff Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff

Jacob White Building, 2200 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

Runge Park, 4605 Peck St., Santa Fe

League City Civic Center, 400 West Walker St., League City

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription