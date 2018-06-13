A Houston man has been charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a man outside his girlfriend’s League City home, police said.
John Wells, 30, of Houston, was charged with murder, becoming the first person named in connection to the death of Clarence James Humphrey, 34, of League City, police said.
Wells is accused of shooting and killing Humphrey during a failed robbery attempt at the home, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Humphrey died in July 2017 in the 4000 block of Palomar Lane, police said.
He had been shot multiple times, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which performed an autopsy.
Wells is accused of being one of four men involved in the shooting who all left the scene before police arrived, Williamson said.
Emergency responders transported Humphrey to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, where he died, authorities said.
A warrant was issued for Wells on a murder charge April 24 and he was served in the Harris County Jail, where he is being held on two aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges, jail records show.
The district attorney’s office has set Wells’ bond at $300,000, police said.
League City police are still investigating the case to identify the other suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 281-554-1865, Williamson said.
