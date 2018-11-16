GALVESTON
A Fort Worth man on Thursday was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of choking his girlfriend and leaving her on the side of a League City road in 2016.
Jurors on Thursday found Jeramy Birchell, 40, of Fort Worth, guilty of two counts of assault, according to court records.
In December 2016, Birchell assaulted his girlfriend inside a car in League City, jurors found. During the attack, Birchell punched, kicked and choked the woman, before leaving her unconscious on the side of a road, according to the Galveston District Attorney's Office. After the attack, Birchell drove to Fort Worth in the woman's car, prosecutors said. A passerby found the woman and reported the attack, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors showed the jury the marks the attack left on the woman's neck, as well as a letter Birchell wrote the woman, asking her to drop the charges. During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors told the jury about Birchell's criminal history, which included three previous convictions for assaulting women over the past 20 years.
Birchell was sentence to 15 years for strangling the woman, and to five years for other aspects of the attack. He will serve the sentences concurrently and will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence.
