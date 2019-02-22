KEMAH
Police on Friday were investigating a report that a man was kidnapped at gunpoint while walking down the sidewalk, officials said.
Investigators received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday that a man had been reported abducted by two men in the Kemah Oaks neighborhood, officials said.
By Friday afternoon, investigators determined the incident was not a random crime, officials said.
But investigators declined to release more information, citing an open and active investigation, officials said.
“At this time, we do not believe there is an immediate danger to other residents,” police said.
It was not immediately clear whether police had arrested anyone connected to the incident.
"It's not really an abduction per se," Chief Chris Reed said. "Victim knew the suspects, and they're still getting the story straight."
