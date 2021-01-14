GALVESTON
Booking service Airbnb erroneously sent letters to some short-term-rental owners about a deal with the city to collect hotel occupancy taxes, city officials said this week.
The letter claimed the city had come to an agreement for Airbnb to collect hotel tax revenue from short-term rentals, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
That's not true, she said.
City staff members initially thought the letter had been sent to many property owners, Barnett said. Apparently only a handful got the letter, however, she said.
The company is aware of the problem and is working to correct it, Barnett said.
The city has discussed entering into such agreements with firms like Airbnb but hasn't entered negotiations or made any final decisions.
Agreements under which rental booking firms collects local taxes have become fairly common. Proponents say such agreements help ensure all tax revenue is collected, while detractors worry they would undermine city oversight of rentals.
