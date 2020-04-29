GALVESTON
The Daily News, in partnership with MOD Coffeehouse, visited Jennie Sealy Hospital on the University of Texas Medical Branch campus in Galveston to thank first responders and other personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19.
“As disruptive as the COVID-19 crisis is in our daily lives, nothing compares to the tremendous sacrifices first responders and others at UTMB are making on our behalf,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News.
Daily News employees met representatives from the hospital and presented staff with gift bags from the newspaper, as well as a basket of specially baked brownies from MOD Coffeehouse.
On hand from the medical branch were Charlotte Larson, senior business coordinator, and Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, executive director of community engagement.
Yvonne Mascorro, circulation director for The Daily News, developed and coordinated the presentation out of her deep respect for those on the front lines, she said.
“UTMB is an amazing partner to both The Daily News and our community,” Mascorro said. “We wanted — even if in only this small gesture — to let them know how much we appreciate their dedication and sacrifices. They are our heroes.”
The Daily News is the oldest newspaper in Texas; the medical branch is home to the first medical college in Texas.
