DICKINSON
Police are asking for help in identifying a man they allege tried to rob a Dickinson bank last week.
The attempted robbery happened July 5 at the BBVA Compass Bank, 3545 Interstate 45 N., police said.
A man handed a teller a note demanding money in large bills, police said.
The teller declined and the man left the bank. No one was injured and the would-be robber did not display a weapon, police said.
Police released several photographs Tuesday of a man wearing a black, hooded jacket, a Houston Astros baseball cap, sunglasses, blue jeans and purple surgical gloves.
The jacket had a large red cross on the back, white letters on the front and arms, the number 84 on the left arm and a circular orange emblem on the right chest.
The man might have also been wearing a wig, police said.
The man left the bank in a Nissan Sentra. The car was possibly gray and had temporary registration tags, police said. The man was a passenger in the car. Police had no description of the driver. The car was last seen traveling north on the I-45 feeder road, police said.
Anyone with information about the man should call the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or 281-337-6359, officials said.
