Hurricane Harvey survivors who have spent their own money to repair damage to their homes in the 18 months since the storm will be able to begin applying to reimbursement for some of the costs of those repairs beginning next week, according to the Texas General Land Office.
The land office will release applications for its Homeowner Reimbursement Program on Feb. 28. The application will be available online at Recovery.Texas.gov/HRP or at local assistance offices. The locations of the offices have not yet been announced.
The reimbursement program will pay homeowners up to $50,000 for out-of-pocket expenses they have made repairing or rebuilding their homes after the 2017 storm.
To qualify for the program, people must be able to show proof that the home is their primary residence, that the home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey and they spent money on the repairs.
Some homes built in 100-year floodplain that didn’t have flood insurance or have asbestos or lead-based paint might not be eligible for the program. Homes in low- to moderate-income areas will be given priority in the program, the land office said.
For information about the program email cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937.
