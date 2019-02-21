Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.