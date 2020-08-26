GALVESTON
People must be off city streets starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights and won't be allowed back in public spaces until 6 a.m. the next morning, Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said.
Brown is acting as mayor.
“The curfews were put into effect to provide security and safety for individuals that stayed on the island and security for the homes and structures of those who left,” Brown said.
City officials also were concerned that people might take advantage of the fact that many people were absent from the area to loot homes or businesses, Brown said.
“You never know in situations like this,” Brown said. “People from Houston come down and see it as a situation they can take advantage of.”
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale warned people not to post pictures of their boarded up homes on social media.
“As a common practice, you should never be letting people know you’re leaving,” Hale said.
The fine for violating the curfew is $1,000, but the fine is just to let residents know the seriousness of the order, Brown said.
“Our officers are not going to be rounding people up and fining people,” Brown said.
If the island is spared significant damage from the storm, it’s likely the city will lift the Thursday night curfew after the storm passes, Brown said.
