GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard and a bystander rescued six boaters from the water after their boat sank near the Galveston causeway on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard received notice at 1:42 p.m. that the boat had sunk, according to the Coast Guard.
A 29-foot response boat was launched to help the boaters and, on the way, the crew received a report that all six people had been recovered by a bystander on a jet ski, according to the Coast Guard.
All six people had been wearing life jackets and hung onto the boat once the person on the Jet Ski helped them back to it, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard pulled the people from the water and took them ashore, according to the Coast Guard.
“No matter the activity, wearing a life jacket can keep you and your family safe while on the water,” said Capt. Keith Donohue, Houston-Galveston deputy sector commander and search and rescue mission coordinator.
No injuries were reported.
