HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock and Bayou Vista police officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 7440 state Highway 6 at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
The shooter was gone by the time officers arrived, but officers found bullet casings on the ground between apartment buildings and bullet holes in an upstairs apartment, according to the report.
Another report was taken of shots fired at 10:50 a.m. Sunday at the same address, according to the Hitchcock Police Department.
Bullet casings were found in the area and more bullet holes were found in the same apartment, police said.
