LEAGUE CITY
COVID-19 is spreading in League City faster than in other county communities, according to an analysis of public health data. But city leaders say they have no intention of invoking any orders to curb the spread of the virus.
“I’m not going to vote to lock anything down,” Councilman Andy Mann said. “We’re at the end of this. Everyone knows the risk. We are the citizens’ government. We aren’t their mommas. Everyone knows the risk.
“Early on, you could have defended an overreaction from a legislative standpoint; you can’t defend it now. At some point, you have to reject the nanny state and let liberty work its course.”
Since Nov. 1, the Galveston County Health District has identified 6,596 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents. Of those, 2,335 cases, or 35 percent, are among League City residents, according to the health district’s data. Over the past two months, more cases have been identified in League City than any other city in the county.
League City residents make up 31 percent of the county’s total population. But cases in League City are growing at a rate higher than any of the county’s 11 largest communities. Total cases in League City have increased by 67 percent since Nov. 1. Small communities, such as Jamaica Beach and Tiki Island, have seen greater rates of new cases, but those communities have had fewer than 100 cases total.
Most other cities in Galveston County have seen increases in cases of between 40 percent and 60 percent. COVID cases in the city of Galveston have risen 32 percent, the lowest growth rate in the county over the past two months.
More than 2 out of every 5 identified COVID-19 cases in League City — 1,615 of the city’s 5,808 cases to date — have been identified since Nov. 1, according to the health district’s data. Among them were League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and Councilman Larry Millican.
Generally, health officials and federal trackers have blamed the rise in COVID cases across the nation on people attending holiday gatherings and ignoring COVID safety precautions, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance from other people.
In League City, leaders said there could be multiple reasons the rate of growth there, including and eagerness to resume normal activities and more confidence health authorities know how to treat COVID-19.
“I think we’ve all been pretty good about wearing masks and keeping social distance to keep ourselves and our families safe,” said League City Mayor Pro Tem Hank Dugie. “I do think that people are starting to go out and be active. We’re seeing activities be ramped up.
“I think the fact that hospital systems are better prepared and the doctors know how to treat it probably gives people some relief and some confidence that they’re better protected than they were before.”
League City is under the same COVID-19 restrictions as the rest of county, which has since last week included the mandatory closures of bars.
Unlike other cities in Galveston County and the county itself, League City isn’t under a local disaster declaration because of COVID-19. The city allowed a disaster declaration to lapse in April, effectively limiting Hallisey from taking emergency actions — where allowed under the state’s rules — to respond to the virus without the council’s approval.
Politically, League City is conservative. Precincts in the city voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in the recent election, and two council members elected earlier this month ran largely on their conservative bona fides.
But Councilman Nick Long guessed it wasn’t just personal politics and attitudes toward the virus that might play a part in rising cases. League City residents generally have good incomes, which might play a part in more people having access to testing, leading to more positive results, Long said.
“Areas with better access to health care are reporting cases at a higher rate,” said Long, who works as a health care consultant. He compared League City to the Massachusetts town of Nantucket, a wealthy island community that has recently seen its own surge in positive cases.
“In League City, we are the highest insured population, with the best access to health care, so a lot of the cases that are pretty asymptomatic or fully asymptomatic are being reported as fully positive,” he said.
