SANTA FE
The third time apparently was not the charm for a Santa Fe man arrested and charged with multiple felonies in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police charged John Goodwin, 46, of Santa Fe, with burglary of a building and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 on Sunday after he was stopped while riding a motorcycle in the 3600 block of FM 646 just after 4 a.m., according to a police complaint.
The police officers who stopped Goodwin recognized the motorcycle he was on, according to the complaint. After stopping Goodwin, they found he was barefoot, had open wounds on his feet and was soaking wet, according to the complaint.
Police called the man they believed owned the motorcycle, who told them that three motorcycles had been taken from his garage, according to the complaint.
Goodwin is accused of attempting to take all three motorcycles, according to the complaint.
One of the motorcycles was found stuck in a neighbor's yard, according to the complaint. A second motorcycle was found stuck in a yard beside the garage, according to the complaint.
Goodwin was riding the third motorcycle when he was stopped about 3 miles away from where it was taken from, according to the complaint.
Goodwin was held on $125,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
