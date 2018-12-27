A Santa Fe veterinarian has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual battery, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety official.

Troopers and Texas Rangers on Wednesday arrested Todd Michael Glover, 36, of Hitchcock, on a Louisiana-based warrant for rape and sexual battery, said Sgt. Stephen Woodard, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Glover is being held in the Galveston County jail as a fugitive from justice, jail records show.

This is a developing story.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription