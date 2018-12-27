A Santa Fe veterinarian has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual battery, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety official.
Troopers and Texas Rangers on Wednesday arrested Todd Michael Glover, 36, of Hitchcock, on a Louisiana-based warrant for rape and sexual battery, said Sgt. Stephen Woodard, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Glover is being held in the Galveston County jail as a fugitive from justice, jail records show.
This is a developing story.
