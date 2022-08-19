Storms bring flooding to some areas of Galveston County By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITYOfficials are warning drivers to be cautious in some areas in Galveston and on the mainland after storms brought heavy rains to the county Thursday night and Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Galveston County until 10:15 a.m. La Marque Emergency Management warned people to be cautious around Interstate 45 and FM 1765 because of high water. Areas of Friendswood received from 2.4 inches to 3.8 inches of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Weather Service Storm Meteorology Management Official Emergency Galveston County Friendswood Locations Galveston County Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayRetired man ready to travel while wife is still workingGalveston man killed in scooter crash, one charged with intoxication manslaughterVictim identified in deadly Texas City hit-and-runGalveston scooter rider's death makes five in eight daysMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for meBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ousterMan transported to hospital after Dickinson car crash CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonWhen the cows came homeGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockFall Sports PreviewCooling off at the splash padBirds, people fish on island's East End CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (245) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Conservative evolution driving change in schools (44)
