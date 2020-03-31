GALVESTON
With the worldwide cruise industry facing uncertainty and upheaval in the coronavirus pandemic, one Galveston Wharves Board trustee Tuesday suggested the Port of Galveston prepare financially for suspensions of cruises through 2020. But Port Director Rodger Rees said there’s no reason to believe cruise ships won’t return this year.
Trustee Harry Maxwell on Tuesday asked port administrators to assess the financial consequences of losing cruise business for the rest of the year.
“I wanted to see the worst-case scenario,” Maxwell said. “I’m hoping, like everybody, that by the end of May they start running again, but who knows. I want to get some projections from the port staff about what the income statement would look like.”
Cruise ships haven’t sailed from the Port of Galveston since March 13. Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, which homeport in Galveston, in the past week have announced their original 30-day suspension would be extended into mid-May.
For the Port of Galveston, the extension means the loss of 55 cruises, according to the port’s 2020 cruise calendar. That would be about 17 percent of the cruises planned out of the port this year.
At the beginning of the current fiscal year, which began Jan. 1, the port projected cruise ships and related passenger parking fees would generate about $38 million. The port projected generating about $54.6 million in total revenue at the beginning of the year.
There was no reason to expect cruises would be suspended through 2020, Rees said after Tuesday’s meeting.
“Staff is preparing various scenarios for the board to review so that they can be prepared to make the best decisions as the situation evolves,” Rees said.
The port didn’t release an analysis Tuesday about what effect the 60-day suspension would have on the port’s finances. The original 30-day halt was projected to cost the port about $1.6 million in budgeted revenue because of the loss of 26 cruises.
The port generates money from cruises by charging fees on passengers who board the ships and on the ships’ use of port facilities. The port also generates revenue from cruise passengers parking at port-owned lots.
The port is planning a special meeting April 13 to receive updated reports about the toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on its finances, officials said.
Already, there were some signs the port was looking at ways to save money in case of a long-term financial hit. Trustees told Rees they would support deferring a plan to refurbish and reopen a skyway crosswalk over Harborside Drive at 25th Street.
The $2.7 million project has long been on the port’s to-do list. The raised walkway is supposed to make it easier and safer for cruise passengers to cross the street and reach the port’s cruise terminal.
So far, the port hasn’t shelved any projects.
“No projects have been postponed, but some may be impacted by funding and external events,” Rees said. “Overall, the strategic master plan projects prioritized by the Galveston Wharves Board supports the port’s long-term goals, including relieving traffic congestion on Harborside Drive, consolidating cargo activity on the west end of the port and improving long-neglected infrastructure to generate new business. Those goals haven’t changed.”
The wharves board approved other projects at its meeting, including paying for engineering work at Pier 10, the planned location of a new $100 million Royal Caribbean cruise terminal. While Royal Caribbean has proposed delaying that terminal project for a year, the work on the pier is necessary to keep the pier usable, officials said.
Even if cruises return in May, there likely would be fewer cruise passengers sailing from Galveston because of residual coronavirus fears, Wharves Board Chairman Albert Shannon said.
“When cruise ships come back again, what’s their occupancy going to be?” Shannon said “Certainly, they’re not going to turn around and be 100 percent occupied. So at what level will they come back?”
