Government
• The Galveston Federal Courthouse, offices and courts in Galveston County, and city offices in Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Kemah and Tiki Island will be closed Monday.
• Offices in the cities of Galveston, Bayou Vista, Dickinson, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, La Marque, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City will be open Monday.
• Trash will not be picked up Monday in the city of League City because of the threat of potential bad weather.
Schools
• Students in the Dickinson, Friendswood, High Island, Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts, Mainland Classical Academy, Upward Hope Academy, Holy Family Catholic School, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Satori School, Abundant Life Christian School, Trinity Episcopal School, and True Cross Catholic School will not have classes Monday.
• Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be open Monday.
• In anticipation of impending inclement weather, College of the Mainland will hold virtual classes for its students on Monday.
• Galveston and Clear Creek independent school districts will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of impending inclement weather.
• Odyssey Academy, Texas City Independent School District, and Ambassadors Preparatory Academy will hold virtual classes for its students Monday and Tuesday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School.
Libraries
• The Dickinson, Friendswood and Hitchcock public libraries will be closed Monday.
• Rosenberg Library, La Marque Public Library, Helen Hall Library, Moore Memorial Public Library and Mae S. Bruce Library will be open Monday.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday. U.S. Express Mail items are delivered every day of the year including holidays and Sundays.
Other
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
