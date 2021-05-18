GALVESTON
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that governments — including cities, counties and school districts — are no longer allowed to mandate face coverings in public facilities.
The order goes into effect Friday for most, but public school districts can continue mandating masks for everyone through June 4.
"Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities," Abbott said in a statement. "We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."
Governments that defy the order could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, according to the statement.
State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and county and municipal jails are exempt from the order and can continue mandating mask wearing, according to the order.
Most governments in Galveston County already had lifted their mask mandates several weeks or months ago, except school districts, many of which are requiring masks through the end of the academic year.
The city of La Marque had already been allowing people to visit with city staff unmasked in the entrance hall, but required masks to venture farther into the building, Mayor Keith Bell said. The city council would have to assess how Abbott's order affects city policy, he said.
Galveston stopped requiring masks in city hall last week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated people can safely be indoors with other vaccinated people, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
League City stopped requiring masks in city hall in March.
The announcement puts to rest debate about whether school districts should require masks during the 2021 to 2022 academic year. Many districts are still having discussions about what next year will look like for students and whether to continue social distancing and virtual learning options.
Galveston Independent School District had still been discussing whether to require masks next year when Abbott made his announcement, spokesman Billy Rudolph said.
Clear Creek Independent School District had already planned to make masks optional, spokeswoman Elaina Polsen said.
Because this Governor hates local control of anything. I think that in general it’s time to drop mask mandates but it should be a locally made decision.
