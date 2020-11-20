GALVESTON
Police are investigating an officer-involved incident that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.
Police are internally investigating the arrest of Christopher Corinthian Simmons, 39, who was charged with resisting arrest, search or transportation and with interfering with a police service animal, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Police observed Simmons at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday standing in the 4200 block of Church Street near a Silver Buick sedan with heavy windshield damage, Papillion said. The sedan was stopped at the intersection and officers stopped to check on the vehicle and Simmons, Papillion said.
While they were investigating, officers thought Simmons might be intoxicated and attempted to detain him, Papillion said. Simmons began resisting arrest, she said.
Officers requested emergency responders to medically check Simmons, and the man was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Papillion said. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Simmons was still in the hospital, according to police.
It's typical for the department to investigate instances where police have to use force, Papillion said. It's also typical for police to detain people who are intoxicated for safety reasons, she said.
Simmons has a $2,500 bond for resisting arrest and a $200,000 bond for interfering with a police animal, according to police. He is being held at the hospital, rather than the Galveston County Jail.
No other details about the arrest or Simmons' condition were available as of Friday evening.
