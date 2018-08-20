TEXAS CITY
The U.S. Coast Guard retrieved 21 people stranded aboard a boat in Galveston Bay on Sunday evening, the service said.
The 20-foot boat was carrying nine adults and 12 children, the Coast Guard said. They were stranded about a mile from the Texas City Dike.
A Coast Guard crew towed the boat safely back to shore, but officials scolded the group for not having proper safety equipment for everyone aboard.
The boat carried only five life jackets, the Coast Guard said.
The boat's operator was cited for not having enough life jackets, for exceeding the boat's maximum safe capacity and for not having proper fire extinguishing equipment, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said. The boaters were not fined, but would have to pay if they are caught breaking the rules again, she said.
"It is the law to have a flotation device for everyone onboard your vessel," said Zack Edwards, the command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston.
"It’s hard to fathom traveling the open waters within Galveston Bay and crossing ship traffic with no proven ability to save your life should you enter the water without a floatation device."
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.