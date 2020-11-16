GALVESTON
A COVID-19 testing program open to the insured and uninsured alike and regarded as a model of success faces an uncertain future because of cost overruns and a lack of funding commitment among most cities in the county, officials said.
For months, Galveston County residents have been able to call a hotline at the University of Texas Medical Branch and schedule a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they had health insurance to cover the cost.
The program, paid for through the county’s allocation of federal CARES Act money, has helped deliver more than 177,000 tests to county residents. That’s the equivalent of half the county’s population, although some people were tested more than once, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
But with cases again on the rise in the county, the program is more than $1.5 million over budget and its future is uncertain after the end of the year, officials said.
“One of the real questions going into 2021 is what are we going to do with the UTMB contract,” Jed Webb, director of government relations, told commissioners Monday during a regular meeting.
The contract with the medical branch was expected to remain in place until September 2021, but the county can cancel it with 30 days notice, Webb said.
“Right now, we’re already spending into the deficits of our general fund,” Webb said.
By all accounts, the program has been a success. Among Texas’ 20 most populous counties, only El Paso County, the site of multiple major COVID outbreaks, has had more testing per capita than Galveston County.
The county took over paying for the testing program in May, after the Galveston County Health District ended a free public testing program it had run during the early months of the pandemic. The county contracted with the medical branch to provide public testing to all county residents.
The program was a one-stop shop for testing at the county’s largest health provider. Regardless of their ability to pay, residents can be tested and have the costs covered.
PITCHING IN. OR NOT
County officials in June began asking cities to pitch in a percentage of their CARES Act money to keep the program going. Not every city agreed to join in.
Galveston, La Marque, Texas City and Bayou Vista haven’t agreed to pay into the program, officials said. Galveston and La Marque leaders in particular have shown little interest, they said.
The county has reached agreements with other cities to pay for tests conducted on their residents. Those cities — Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, Clear Lake Shores, Tiki Island and Jamaica Beach — so far have put up about $150,000. The county expects to receive another $541,791 from Dickinson, Santa Fe and League City.
Earlier this year, officials in Galveston and La Marque said they didn’t want to agree to pay into the county program until they had covered all of their own COVID-related expenses.
The county has asked Galveston to pay $377,767 and La Marque to pay $101,515, according to documents provided to The Daily News.
The lack of agreements didn’t particularly worry county officials earlier in the year because they assumed federal COVID money the cities had not spent eventually would be funneled back to the county to cover testing costs.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management had assured the county it would have a claim on those unspent funds, county officials said.
Now, however, those assurances seem for naught, Henry said in the meeting. That’s because of a change last month in spending rules giving cities more options about how they can spend their CARES Act money, he said.
“These assurances were made repeatedly,” Henry said. “The decision they made to reverse all that last month was something they told me cannot happen, will not happen, take it to the bank.”
Lately, the department had “ghosted” Henry when he tried to ask about its previous assurances, he said.
“We did this with a lot of assurances that it wouldn’t turn into vapor when it came time to get down to it,” Henry said.
Henry didn’t respond Monday to a phone call and text message about the issue.
If the county doesn’t secure funding from cities, it could turn to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for the cost overruns, officials said. If the county were approved for FEMA funding, it still would be responsible for 25 percent of the overrun, about $375,000 already.
Commissioners Monday took no action on the contract. Officials said they might again approach some cities about funding agreements after new leaders are sworn into office in coming days.
Cities haven’t received any more COVID-19 relief money since initial approval of the CARES Act in March. Congress returned to work in Washington on Monday and has 14 scheduled work days before recessing for the winter holidays.
