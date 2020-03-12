Some Galveston County residents are coping with uncertainty from the coronavirus by stocking up on staples such as water and toilet paper over fears stores might close, but most people have yet to change their daily habits and some aren’t worried at all.
Officials in Galveston County and the Houston area took more serious actions in response to threats of the virus this week with cancellations of events such the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and hospitals such as the University of Texas Medical Branch limiting visitors.
Most schools in Galveston County will not reopen after the spring break as planned.
It’s important to note that Galveston County has yet to report even a suspected case of the virus.
People walking through the parking lot of grocery store Randalls, 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston, on Thursday morning all had two things in their carts: toilet paper and water.
Yesenia Morales is worried about contracting coronavirus because she has two small children and works as a bank teller, so she handles money all day, she said.
She and her coworkers have been very conscious about washing their hands, she said.
“I just want to avoid it,” Morales said.
She’s not changing her routine, but she too was buying toilet paper and water Thursday morning.
“I’m doing it in case the stores close,” said Irma Moreno, who was unloading about four cases of water into her car.
She saw other people buying water and thought maybe she should, too, she said.
She’s not too concerned about coronavirus because there’s not a lot people can do to stop it, she said.
“I’m just going to live day by day,” Moreno said.
But she does want to have water and toilet paper in case “something happens,” she said.
DIFFERENT DEGREES OF CONCERN
Some people seem to be preparing for a natural disaster.
Gwynfor Spickernell-Evans pushed a shopping cart full of cases of bottled water out of the Kroger off FM 270 in League City.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “I’m a single guy and I don’t need that much, but you’re seeing all these people buy stuff and you start thinking, ‘How am I going to get through next week?’”
The atmosphere reminds Spickernell-Evans of the days before Hurricane Harvey struck the county back in 2017, he said.
But for others, coronavirus is a less immediate threat.
Galveston resident Carla Sausto was trying to buy toilet paper Thursday because she was down to two rolls, she said.
“I’ve been to three stores to find toilet paper,” Sausto said.
Sausto’s not very concerned about coronavirus, but she did cancel tickets she had for NASCAR at the end of March, she said. Sausto was worried the event organizers would cancel the race, she said.
Some people aren’t stocking up at all.
“I’m not too concerned,” said Carol Harris, who was finishing her grocery shopping at Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd., Thursday morning.
Harris does worry about her husband, who is on dialysis, because things could be bad if he gets sick, she said. Harris’ church is also telling people they don’t have to take Holy Communion if they don’t want to, she said.
But Harris hasn’t been changing her behavior at all because of coronavirus-related fears, she added.
