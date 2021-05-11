GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail its first U.S.-based voyage in more than a year from Galveston, the company said Tuesday.
The company hopes to sail Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston on July 3, officials said. Carnival Breeze would follow July 15, officials said.
If the plan holds, the Vista would be the first passenger liner to leave a U.S. port since the federal government halted cruising in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company plans for Carnival Horizon to depart from Miami on July 4.
The plans still were tentative and require working to meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Carnival President Christine Duffy said in the prepared statement.
"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC, but still have many questions that remain unanswered," Duffy said. "We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines.
"We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can."
At the same time it announced the three potential cruises, Carnival canceled all other U.S.-based cruises through July 30.
Many details about Carnival's plans still are unclear.
The company didn't immediately respond to questions about whether it would attempt simulated cruises before the July dates, which is one of the conditions the CDC mandated in its most recent guidelines.
The company could instead require the vast majority of crew members and passengers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The CDC last week released guidance allowing cruises to sail if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of passengers were vaccinated.
It's also unclear whether Carnival had submitted details to the CDC, the Galveston County Health District or the University of Texas Medical Branch about its response plans if people are infected or exposed to the COVID-19 virus aboard a ship.
In recent weeks, momentum has been building toward announcements about the resumption of cruises and the role Galveston might play in restarting the industry.
On May 2, the Breeze and Vista sailed into Galveston, where the medical branch vaccinated hundreds of crew members. The ships left the port late last week, but officials said the vessels probably would stay in the Gulf of Mexico near the Port of Galveston.
Carnival's announcement didn't state whether the July cruises would be fully booked, or have limited capacity. Passengers booked on the two July sailings have until May 31 to cancel and receive a full refund.
The announcement marks a change from the expected order of operations for a return to cruising in the United States.
Port officials for months have said they expected Galveston, the country's fourth-busiest cruise port, to restart operations after ports in Florida, which are larger and where companies including Carnival and Royal Caribbean are headquartered.
Recently, however, Florida's return to cruising has been thrown into question by Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order prohibiting private businesses from asking customers about their vaccination status.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has prohibited government entities from asking about vaccination status, but didn't prohibit private businesses from imposing their own requirements and checks.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.