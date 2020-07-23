GALVESTON
A tropical depression off the Texas coast, which might become a tropical storm, on Thursday drifted on a path away from Galveston County.
But even as dire weekend forecasts were tempered Thursday, local officials said the coming weather should be a reminder for people to be prepared for the peak of hurricane season.
Tropical Depression Eight was expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna sometime today. When and if that happens, it will be the earliest occurrence of a H-named storm in the recorded history of the Atlantic basin, said Jimmy Fowler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
“Temperatures are warm, and we had a couple of weaker storms form early on in the season,” Fowler said. “It’s a favorable environment for tropical storm development.”
Forecasts moved the storm’s track south throughout the day Thursday, and it increasingly appeared the storm would make landfall around Corpus Christi, about 200 miles south of Galveston.
Areas of the Texas coast between Port Mansfield and the San Luis Pass were under a tropical storm warning Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas north and east of the pass, including Galveston County, were under a less urgent tropical storm watch, according to the weather service.
Still, even as the predictions moved the system farther away from Galveston County, forecasters and local officials warned the system could bring periods of heavy rainfall — the kind that often flood streets around the county.
Areas around Galveston County could get between 4 inches and 6 inches of rain, Fowler said.
The developing system has seemed to knock the cobwebs out of the minds of people who have not thought much about the weather amid other crises so far this year, said Mark Morgan, Galveston’s emergency management director.
“This will be a little tuneup for us for us to get prepared for something that can come later on,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, nothing does come later on, but this is kind of like a practice run.”
Until recently, flooding and wet weather haven’t been at top of peoples’ mind, Galveston County spokesman Zach Davidson said.
Up until the rains that occurred over the last week, the county had been considering a burn ban because of how dry the summer has been, Davidson said.
“Even though this one may just bring some rain, we are now in the heart of hurricane season,” Davidson said. “People need to be reviewing their hurricane plans.”
People should make particular efforts to know what their evacuations plans are in the case of a large storm because some shelters or hotels farther inland might have limited space because of social-distancing requirements.
But it wasn’t evacuations that were on officials’ minds Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, local officials were making standard preparations for the incoming weather. In Galveston, that means staging barriers to block off flooded streets and clearing storm drains to allow water to drain quickly and easily.
At the county’s emergency management office, that meant reviewing preparations, including how to dispatch high-water rescue vehicles, Davidson said.
“We’ve had the conversations,” about rescue vehicles, Davidson said. They can be activated if they’re needed, he said.
In other parts of the state, the preparations were more dire. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday afternoon he was placing resources on standby, including Texas A&M Forest Service saw crews and search and rescue teams.
Abbott in the announcement said there was particular concern for people in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend and the Texas Hill Country.
“As this tropical depression approaches the Lone Star State, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said. “Throughout the weekend, Texans should heed the guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this severe weather to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
Even if the depression mostly misses Galveston County, there appears to be little reason to expect to stand down. There are still two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which formed southeast of Cuba, bears at least some watching on the Gulf Coast.
“It’s too early to tell much,” Fowler said. “As of now, we have it moving into the Caribbean in coming days — actually into areas that are more hostile for development, with drier air, so it’s anticipated to weaken in the next couple of days. It’s too early to know after that if it will survive or not.”
