Downtowns across the state have been mostly shuttered for weeks since Gov. Greg Abbott ordered non-essential businesses closed to combat the spread of coronavirus, leaving normally bustling streets like those of ghost towns.
The shutdown has been challenging for local small businesses, which are the lifeblood of downtowns such as those in Galveston County.
About 25 percent of all U.S. small businesses, which largely make up downtowns, have shut down temporarily in response to coronavirus, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
And 43 percent of operators surveyed believe they have fewer than six months before they face permanent closure, according to the chamber.
About 60 percent of downtown businesses across the nation are concerned about customer traffic and 66 percent also are concerned about losing clients or projects, according to a survey by the National Main Street Center.
Local business leaders remain optimistic that a thriving downtown culture will return with time, but surviving the immediate future could mean relying less on foot traffic and more on online sales, less on tourists and more on local shoppers.
Georgia Meyer Barzilay’s Karat Creations Jewelry has been open for business in Texas City for 40 years, she said.
When things open up, Barzilay will have to adjust, she said.
“You can’t really try on a ring with gloves on,” Barzilay said.
She moved her shop to 811 6th St. five years ago to be part of the revitalized historic area, she said.
“We’ve loved it,” Barzilay said. “Our business has really grown since we’ve been down here. We’re more visible.”
A DIFFERENT WAY OF DOING THINGS
Maintaining that atmosphere is going to be difficult during times of social distancing and it’s too early know when things might start opening up, said Jenny Senter, president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
“I think business will have a different way of doing things and a different atmosphere once people are back out amongst crowds again,” Senter said.
People will be more aware of social distancing and of hygiene, Senter said.
But that’s just the short-term. Long term, people will become comfortable shopping downtown, she said.
“The new normal is not such a distinct different normal than we’re used to,” Senter said.
Small businesses are suffering a short-term hit, but business will bounce back, said Timothy Jeffcoat, district director for the Houston office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
People are going to be hesitant to shop in public at first, he said.
“I will be surprised if that lasts for very long,” Jeffcoat said.
The Houston and Galveston regions are resilient and accustomed to recovering from disasters, he said.
“I think that we will be a great example of a metropolitan area that will recover quickly because we have this spirit of success and this spirit of overcoming obstacles,” Jeffcoat said. “We are so accustomed to facing challenges.”
LOCALS RETURN FIRST
But it’s a tough time for business, said Betsy Campbell, owner of Betsy by Design, 2415 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
The custom printing and design shop has a little business making invitations for people who have weddings later in the year, but only a little, Campbell said.
“It’s a ghost town here,” Campbell said.
When shops start reopening, there will be caution and some anxiety about whether things are clean enough and about crowds, Campbell said.
And tourism will take some time to come back, but Campbell thinks locals will return quickly, she said.
“This has been a real wakeup call for everyone in the United States to be more vigilant about supporting their local businesses,” Campbell said.
Galveston will benefit by having a significant resident population downtown, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“I’m hoping that because we have that ability to keep the sense of place and the sense of community there via the residents, it might not have a huge change culturally from what we’ve seen in the past,” Click said.
SHIFTING TO ONLINE
Retail habits are likely to change, with more and more local businesses offering online services, Click said.
Increased online shopping via small businesses likely will be a permanent change because of coronavirus, said Matt Wagner, vice president of revitalization services with the National Main Street Center.
Before coronavirus, about two-thirds of small shops didn’t have an online store, he said.
“That was problematic even before COVID,” Wagner said. “It’s really problematic now.”
As people learn how to be comfortable in crowded areas again, online shops will be essential to maintaining consumer confidence, he said.
Normally, foot traffic is the lifeblood for small businesses, but people might be apprehensive to shop in public for some time, Wagner said.
Locally, businesses have been making strides to increase their online presence in the past few weeks, said Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“People have learned new ways to sell,” Spagnola said.
Business will be different for months, especially because cruise ships are under a federal no-sail order until July, Spagnola said. Cruise passengers make up a large chunk of pedestrian traffic downtown, she said.
Among few certain things is that things will change, Click said.
“There will be some change,” he said. “I don’t know what that change will be.”
