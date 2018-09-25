TEXAS CITY
Jose Escobedo, 40, of Texas City, was charged with aggravated assault and arson, according to police records released Tuesday.
Escobedo is accused of initiating an early morning standoff inside a home in the 200 block of 18th Ave. North on Sept. 13.
During the standoff, Escobedo poured gasoline on the floor of the house and lit it on fire, according to a police complaint. Two other people were inside the house at the time, a man and a woman, according to the complaint.
When the woman attempted to flee the burning house, Escobedo grabbed her and put a large knife to her neck and told police to "take your best shot," according to the complaint.
The woman escaped Escobedo on her own, and a police SWAT team eventually used gas and non-lethal projectiles to take him into custody, police said.
Police had received 911 calls from Escobedo twice in the hours before the standoff began, according to the the complaint. When police responded to those calls, Escobedo was acting paranoid and hallucinating, according to the complaint.
Officers told him to go back inside his home, take his medication and stop calling them, according to the complaint.
The standoff started about 30 minutes after police were called to the house and had left a second time, according to the complaint.
Escobedo was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $200,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
