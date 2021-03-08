GALVESTON
Vaccination rates are rising quickly in Galveston, but getting back to life before COVID-19 could take a while, health experts say.
Texas on Wednesday is set to officially lift its statewide mask mandate, allowing individuals and businesses to choose what COVID precautions they follow in their everyday lives.
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was adjusting its guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The government’s official stance is that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks, according to the CDC.
But the lift of restrictions might belie how close Texas and the region is to reaching widespread protection, said Scott Weaver, the director of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
“I think we’re going to get there gradually,” Weaver said. “Hopefully, even before we reach that level, enough of the people at high risk will be vaccinated that we won’t have to worry so much that hospitals are overrun and we worry about running out of ICU beds and ventilators and the kinds of things we came very close to in January.”
Herd immunity occurs when enough people in a community are protected against a virus that it’s prevented from spreading effectively.
More than 39,000 Galveston County residents and 2.3 million Texans total had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. More than 14 percent of the county’s population and 10 percent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated.
But there are conflicting projections and claims about how much more protected communities are beyond that level.
In a widely circulated Feb. 19 article from The Wall Street Journal, Johns Hopkins University surgeon Marty Makary estimated 55 percent of the United States already had been infected with COVID-19 and that herd immunity would be reached by April. Makary also teaches public health policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
But Weaver is more conservative in his estimates, he said.
“I doubt very much that it’s that high nationwide,” Weaver said. “I think there are some pockets where immunity could be close to that level. The distribution of infection is not uniform by any means. But I think that, overall, something closer to 10 or 15 percent is probably more realistic.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, when announcing his plans to lift restrictions, said there were as many as five times the number of reported COVID recoveries than state numbers actually report.
Abbott cited unnamed experts during his speech. His office later said Abbott was citing a CDC estimate that only 1 out of every 4.6 COVID-19 cases in the country were reported between February and December of last year.
Generally, experts aren’t counting every COVID infection as part of its calculus toward herd immunity, because there isn’t yet consensus that natural immunity lasts for a long time. Unlike other viruses, it appears that vaccinations are creating longer-term immunities than natural infections, Weaver said.
There have been confirmed and suspected cases of COVID reinfection, but such cases remain rare, according to the CDC.
“Things are probably starting to slow down a little bit because of herd immunity,” said Weaver, who estimated based on the number of immunizations that had occurred in the United States and conservative estimates on natural immunity, about 25 percent of the U.S. population is currently protected against COVID.
“That reduces the efficiency of transmission a little bit,” Weaver said. Estimates that put the level of immunity at 50 percent might be true in some isolated regions, but is unlikely nationwide, Weaver said.
“The real answer is we don’t know,” he said. “The only way we would find out is if we were doing a whole lot of testing all along.”
Although the number of people immune still is relatively low, and as mutated versions of the virus continue to circulate around the world, Weaver believes it’s wise to continue taking precautions against the virus, he said.
Vaccinations so far are effective against major variants, but new infections can quickly outpace vaccinations efforts, he said
“I think we can certainly put ourselves at a large risk,” Weaver said. “Our herd immunity is growing a few percent each week, which is really good. But these variants are spreading 60 to 80 percent more efficiently. That could really negate the effect of herd immunity through vaccination.”
