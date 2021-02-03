TEXAS CITY
The widening of Interstate 45 is moving farther south this weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge at Holland Road, over Interstate 45, at noon Friday as it begins what will be a nearly two-year project to widen and reconfigure the intersection.
The construction will mean traffic detours in a highly traveled part of the county that includes the ramp to the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, the Buc-ee's convenience store in Texas City and the Tanger Outlets shopping center.
The start of the Holland Road project begins after completion of a different project farther up the road. Crews completed construction of the Hughes Road intersection last week.
The Holland Road construction will "flip" the intersection so that highway traffic passes over the east-west road. The highway department also will build a new intersection at Lago Mar Boulevard.
The new intersections are expected to be completed by the end of 2022, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
"We know that this is really important to the community, and we're trying to get it done as soon as a possible," Perez said.
The project is the latest part of the $238 million widening project, which first reached Galveston County in 2014. Once the Holland Road phase is complete, the project will shift farther south to the area between FM 1764 and the Galveston Causeway. Work on the mainland widening is planned to be complete by 2023, Perez said.
After that, the project will move on to Galveston Island, where the transportation department has plans to reconstruct the highway between the causeway and 61st Street, Perez said.
