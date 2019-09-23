GALVESTON
A woman's alleged attempt to get rid of marijuana she'd tried to take aboard a cruise ship ended with her being charged with felony assault, police said.
Sarah Janisch, 39, of Round Rock, was charged Sunday with assault on a security officer, according to a police complaint.
Port security officers stopped Janisch after they found a stun gun in a bag she was taking on the Carnival Freedom, according to the complaint.
When she was taken aside because of the weapon, a security officer also claimed to detect the scent of marijuana coming from her, according to the complaint.
Janisch denied she had any pot, but then asked to go to the bathroom, police said. Two security guards, who escorted her to a bathroom, alleged she attempted to flush a plastic bag of marijuana down a toilet, according to the complaint.
One of the security guards tried to intervene and was pushed backward to the floor and bent a fingernail, according to the complaint.
The other bruised her elbow and wrist attempting to stop the marijuana from going down the toilet, according to the complaint.
Janisch also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to police records.
Her bond was set at $5,000. She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.