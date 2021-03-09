LEAGUE CITY
Visitors to city facilities in Galveston County’s largest city no longer will be required to wear masks, following a city council vote late Tuesday.
The council in a 6-2 vote lifted all restrictions at all facilities, but employees will post signs encouraging — but not requiring — visitors to wear masks, said Councilman Nick Long, who made the proposal.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and Councilman Larry Millican were the sole opponents to the emergency measure.
Tuesday’s vote came just hours before Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to remove the statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public spaces and businesses was set to go into effect Wednesday.
Abbott, in announcing the decision, left the option open for individual businesses and communities to still require masks in their buildings.
Long added Tuesday’s agenda item as an emergency measure after city staff over the weekend posted on social media that League City would continue to require masks in facilities despite the governor’s order.
“It’s time to let people make decisions for themselves and their families,” Councilman Hank Dugie said.
Hallisey urged his colleagues to consider caution and referred to his time battling the coronavirus himself as changing his mind about the seriousness of the pandemic.
Read more about the decision and other topics discussed at Tuesday night's meeting in Thursday's edition of The Daily News.
