GALVESTON
A training ship carrying hundreds of Sea Aggies will sail Wednesday afternoon from university docks on Pelican Island.
The students are departing on a 56-day training cruise to complete requirements to earn U.S. Coast Guard licenses through the Texas A&M University at Galveston Maritime Academy.
The TS Kennedy will depart about 1 p.m., according to the university. The ship will be escorted by a flotilla as it navigates the Galveston Ship Channel.
The Kennedy is on loan from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The Texas academy doesn't have its own large training vessel, and in recent years has depended on ships from other academies to complete training requirements.
The flotilla can be observed from the public dock at Pier 21 in Galveston.
