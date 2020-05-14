GALVESTON
The city for the second weekend in a row will close vehicular access at six points on the West End and will block some parking spaces on the north side of Seawall Boulevard in effort to manage beach crowds, officials said.
Tourists continue to travel to Galveston beaches but with health officials still encouraging people to practice social distancing, the city is looking for ways to keep large weekend groups separated.
The city will close six West End vehicle access points from Friday morning until 9 p.m. Sunday: Sunny Beach, Hershey Beach, 13 Mile Road, 16 Mile Road, Salt Cedar and the San Luis Pass or access points 7, 10, 16, 18, 36 and 41, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
People will still be able to walk onto the beach in those areas.
The approval came in late Thursday from the Texas General Land Office, which governs beach access across the state.
It's the second weekend since COVID-19 emergency rules began to ease that the city has closed vehicular access to some West End beaches in an attempt to stop large crowds from camping on the beach and to help free up first responders for managing crowds on the seawall.
The city has requested such closures for Memorial Day weekend, as well.
The city also is blocking off parking on the north side of Seawall Boulevard between 27th and 28th streets and between 31st and 35th streets in an attempt to manage crowds, Barnett said.
First responders will stage their vehicles at the blocked spots, Barnett said.
Galveston beaches reopened May 1 after the city shut them down March 29 as a pandemic precaution.
