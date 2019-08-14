GALVESTON
A Texas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for assaulting a family member, after the latest in a long line of convictions.
A Galveston County jury late Wednesday sentenced Manuel Silva III, 48, to life in prison for assault of a family or household member, court records show.
The sentence was more server than it might otherwise have been because of previous convictions, a prosecutor said.
Silva had pleaded guilty to that count earlier in the week and prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of burglary of a habitation because he was facing the same sentencing range for either charge, Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Saunders said.
Silva had a criminal history going all the way back to 1989, including 31 prior convictions, a dozen of them felonies, Saunders said.
A woman told Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigators in June 2018 that she arrived at her home in Galveston and discovered the door had been kicked in, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When she went inside to investigate, Silva grabbed her by the hair, swung her around, punched her, threw her on the floor, lifted up her dress and tried to pull her clothes off and stomped on her face, according to the affidavit.
Silva then left through the front door when she started screaming, according to the affidavit.
Silva will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 15 years, Saunders said.
