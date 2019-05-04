The following election results were recorded in Galveston County on May 4, 2019.
The results are complete, but unofficial.
College of the Mainland
Board of Trustees Position 4
|Dawn King
|516
|81.52%
|Edward Munoz III
|117
|18.48%
|Texas City Independent School District
Board of Trustees District 2
|Mable Pratt
|213
|54.76%
|Kerry Pettijohn
|176
|45.24%
|Dickinson Independent School District
Board of Trustees District 5
|Rhonda Hart
|130
|32.99%
|Corey Magliolo
|264
|67.01%
City of League City
|Proposition A
|$73 Million bond for flood protection and drainage improvements
|For
|2445
|67.71%
|Against
|1166
|32.29%
|Proposition B
|$72 million bond for streets, roadways and mobility improvements
|For
|2319
|64.35%
|Against
|1285
|35.65%
|Proposition C
Quarter-cent sale tax increase
|For
|2224
|61.74%
|Against
|1378
|38.26%
City of Friendswood
City Council Position 4
|Robert J. Griffon
|1500
|100.00%
City Council Position 6
|Brent Erenwert
|978
|56.27%
|Carl W. Gustafson
|760
|43.73%
City of Galveston
|Re-approving seawall parking and increasing cost
|For
|993
|67.97%
|Against
|468
|32.03%
City of Dickinson
City Council Position 2
|Sean Skipworth
|463
|48.79%
|Bruce Henderson
|397
|41.83%
|Kevin D. Edmonds
|89
|9.38%
Race will go to runoff
City Council Position 4
|Wally Deats
|735
|100.00%
City Council Position 6
|William H. King, III
|514
|54.28%
|H Scott Apley
|433
|45.72%
|Proposition A
|Reapproval of $0.25 sales tax for street repair and maintenance fund
|For
|812
|83.71%
|Against
|158
|16.29%
|City of Kemah
|Mayor
|Carl A. Joiner
|199
|46.71%
|Terri Gale
|227
|53.29%
City Council Position 2
|Wander Zimmer
|342
|100.00%
City Council Position 4
|Joseph A. Wilson
|187
|44.74%
|Robin Collins
|231
|55.26%
|City of Santa Fe
City Council Place 1
|Scot Rice
|103
|18.23%
|Paul Shelley
|230
|40.71%
|Claude Hoke IV
|232
|41.06%
Race will go to a runoff
City Council Place 4
|Ronald "Bubba" Jannett
|218
|38.31%
|Fidencio "Junio" Leija
|351
|61.69%
City Council Place 5
|Bill Pittman
|453
|100.00%
City of Hitchcock
|Mayor
|Randy Stricklind
|529
|51.46%
|Monica Cantrell
|499
|48.54%
City Commissioner District 1
|Fard Karriem Abdullah
|73
|62.39%
|Mack Chapman
|44
|37.61%
City Commissioner District 2
|Brandon Faulkner
|16
|6.96%
|David Sendejas
|64
|27.83%
|Chris Armacost
|150
|65.22%
City of Bayou Vista
|Board of Aldermen Position 2
|Pete Van Beek
|173
|49.01%
|Tami Inman
|180
|50.99%
Board of Alderman Position 3
|Paul Hershey
|270
|100.00%
|Board of Aldermen Position 4
|Lou Wortham
|162
|47.23%
|Joshua Ryan Christie
|181
|52.77%
City of Clear Lake Shores
|Mayor
|Kurt Otten
|163
|100.00%
Councilmembers (Choose 2)
|Christy Lyons
|129
|40.31%
|Ralph P Kliza
|49
|15.31%
|Jan Bailey
|142
|44.38%
City of Jamaica Beach
|Mayor
|Steve Spicer
|101
|100.00%
|Board of Aldermen (Choose 2)
|Clay Morris
|118
|40.41%
|Rosemary M. Lindley
|44
|15.07%
|David Welch
|46
|15.75%
|Terry Rizzo
|84
|28.77%
|Galveston Municipal Utility District No. 66
|Proposition
|$27 million bond for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer systems
|For
|7
|77.78%
|Against
|2
|22.22%
|San Leon Municipal Utility District
|Proposition A
|$39.8 million bond for wastewater improvements
|For
|207
|64.69%
|Against
|113
|35.31%
|Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12
|Proposition A
|$6.2 million bond for water, sewer and drainage improvements
|For
|421
|76.82%
|Against
|127
|23.18%
|Clear Creek Independent School District
|Board of Trustees At-Large Position B
|Scott Bowen
|1512
|53.45%
|Ann Hammond
|1317
|46.55%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.