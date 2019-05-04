The following election results were recorded in Galveston County on May 4, 2019.

The results are complete, but unofficial.

College of the Mainland
  
Board of Trustees Position 4
  
Dawn King51681.52%
Edward Munoz III11718.48%
   
Texas City Independent School District 
Board of Trustees District 2
  
Mable Pratt21354.76%
Kerry Pettijohn17645.24%
   
Dickinson Independent School District 
Board of Trustees District 5
  
Rhonda Hart13032.99%
Corey Magliolo26467.01%
   
City of League City
  
Proposition A  
$73 Million bond for flood protection and drainage improvements
For244567.71%
Against116632.29%
   
Proposition B  
$72 million bond for streets, roadways and mobility improvements
For231964.35%
Against128535.65%
   
Proposition C  
Quarter-cent sale tax increase
  
For222461.74%
Against137838.26%
   
City of Friendswood
  
City Council Position 4
  
Robert J. Griffon1500100.00%
   
City Council Position 6
  
Brent Erenwert97856.27%
Carl W. Gustafson76043.73%
   
City of Galveston
  
Re-approving seawall parking and increasing cost
For99367.97%
Against46832.03%
   
City of Dickinson
  
City Council Position 2
  
Sean Skipworth46348.79%
Bruce Henderson39741.83%
Kevin D. Edmonds899.38%
Race will go to runoff
  
   
City Council Position 4
  
Wally Deats735100.00%
   
City Council Position 6
  
William H. King, III51454.28%
H Scott Apley43345.72%
   
Proposition A  
Reapproval of $0.25 sales tax for street repair and maintenance fund
For81283.71%
Against15816.29%
   
City of Kemah  
Mayor  
Carl A. Joiner19946.71%
Terri Gale22753.29%
   
City Council Position 2
  
Wander Zimmer342100.00%
   
City Council Position 4
  
Joseph A. Wilson18744.74%
Robin Collins23155.26%
   
City of Santa Fe  
City Council Place 1
  
Scot Rice10318.23%
Paul Shelley23040.71%
Claude Hoke IV23241.06%
Race will go to a runoff
  
   
City Council Place 4
  
Ronald "Bubba" Jannett21838.31%
Fidencio "Junio" Leija35161.69%
   
City Council Place 5
  
Bill Pittman453100.00%
   
City of Hitchcock
  
Mayor  
Randy Stricklind52951.46%
Monica Cantrell49948.54%
   
City Commissioner District 1
  
Fard Karriem Abdullah7362.39%
Mack Chapman4437.61%
   
City Commissioner District 2
  
Brandon Faulkner166.96%
David Sendejas6427.83%
Chris Armacost15065.22%
   
City of Bayou Vista
  
Board of Aldermen Position 2 
Pete Van Beek17349.01%
Tami Inman18050.99%
   
Board of Alderman Position 3
  
Paul Hershey270100.00%
   
Board of Aldermen Position 4 
Lou Wortham16247.23%
Joshua Ryan Christie18152.77%
   
City of Clear Lake Shores
  
Mayor  
Kurt Otten163100.00%
   
Councilmembers (Choose 2)
  
Christy Lyons12940.31%
Ralph P Kliza4915.31%
Jan Bailey14244.38%
   
City of Jamaica Beach
  
Mayor  
Steve Spicer101100.00%
   
Board of Aldermen (Choose 2) 
Clay Morris11840.41%
Rosemary M. Lindley4415.07%
David Welch4615.75%
Terry Rizzo8428.77%
   
Galveston Municipal Utility District No. 66 
Proposition  
$27 million bond for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer systems
For777.78%
Against222.22%
   
San Leon Municipal Utility District 
Proposition A  
$39.8 million bond for wastewater improvements
For20764.69%
Against11335.31%
   
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12
Proposition A  
$6.2 million bond for water, sewer and drainage improvements
For42176.82%
Against12723.18%
   
Clear Creek Independent School District 
Board of Trustees At-Large Position B 
Scott Bowen151253.45%
Ann Hammond131746.55%

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

