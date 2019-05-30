GALVESTON
Customers of AT&T Inc wireless phone services might be experiencing problems after an outage that began Wednesday evening, city officials said.
The Galveston area is experiencing an outage, an AT&T spokesperson said.
“We are working as quickly as possible to repair damaged fiber in the Galveston area that may be affecting service for some customers," the company spokesperson said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”
Representatives from the company contacted the city Wednesday night to discuss locations for a temporary cell tower while repairs continue, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city isn't sure the exact cause of the outage, Maxwell said.
The company has placed a temporary tower at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q, he said.
The coverage issues appear to be concentrated on the West End, with the downtown area still receiving service, he said.
Representatives from AT&T did not immediately have information about the outage.
(1) comment
Thanks for letting us know! We have been without cell service since early yesterday afternoon. For those of us who no longer have a land line, & our cell phones are our only means of communication, this is not good!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.