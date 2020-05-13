The Texas Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative state representatives, has launched a new campaign vowing to find “waste, fraud and abuse” in Texas state government.
The Texas Accountability Project ostensibly is an effort to find money to cut out of state government budgets.
In announcing the project last week, the Freedom Caucus didn’t identify what things it might propose cutting when the legislature next meets in 2021.
The caucus is made up of 11 state representatives. State Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville who represents Galveston Island, is the group’s chairman.
The group promised to publish a “wastebook” report after investigating complaints about misspending.
In a letter announcing the project, Middleton tied the effort to the financial crises spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Now more than ever, with so many Texans out of a job and businesses shut down, we must shine the harsh light of fiscal responsibility on every last tax dollar spent and work harder than ever to limit spending to essentials,” Middleton said.
“In this crisis, we can help people by minimizing tax burden on Texans and letting them keep more of their own money in their own pocket,” he said.
Middleton isn’t the first state representative to suggest that there will be budget cuts on the state government level. Last month, outgoing Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen suggested state agencies would be told to cut 5 percent of their budgets for the next two-year budget cycle.
Middleton is running for reelection in November’s general election against Galveston Democrat Jeff Antonelli.
PAXTON SLAPS SOME CITIES OVER PANDEMIC RULES
The Texas Attorney General’s office sent letters Wednesday warning leaders of some Texas cities and counties to roll back emergency orders the office thinks are unlawful.
The letters, written by Deputy Attorney General Ryan Vassar, were sent to leaders in San Antonio and Bexar County, the city of Austin and Travis County and the city of Dallas and Dallas County.
Vassar’s letters take issue with emergency orders in those places stating residents “shall” wear masks in public places, noting that Gov. Greg Abbott has only suggested that people wear them.
The letters also scold Dallas County for telling law offices to remain closed; San Antonio for requiring businesses to provide their employees with masks; and Travis County for telling places of worship they should provide services remotely and limit the number of people entering their buildings.
The letter urges the governments to change their orders or risk litigation with the state.
Leaders in the cities that received the letters objected to their tone and said their local rules were in line with the guidelines set out by Abbott.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler called the state’s letters “naked politicization of the virus crisis.”
In an email to supporters sent through his reelection campaign, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was standing up for “Constitutional and God-given rights of Texas.”
“Judges, mayors, and county officials have attempted to impose restrictions that not only go beyond the governor’s orders but do real harm to the freedoms we all enjoy,” Paxton said.
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber last week introduced the Nuclear Energy for the Future Act. The bill would send more than $3 billion to the Department of Energy to fund nuclear power research efforts. The money is meant to “improve performance, lower waste and reduce reactor sizes” at U.S. nuclear power plants. ... During the current Congress, which began in 2019, Weber has sponsored seven bills, according to Congressional records. Weber has filed fewer bills than 360 representative since the current Congress began. ... There are 173 days until the Nov. 3 general election.
