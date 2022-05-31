GALVESTON
If the heat doesn’t give it away, the crowds will: Summer 2022 has begun.
With Memorial Day in the books, Galveston has entered the high tourist season when more visitors are expected and major events, including a brand-new holiday weekend, are on the island’s calendar.
Tourism officials on Tuesday said they were pleased with the number of people who visited the island’s beach parks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, saying it was on par with previous summers.
More than 6,800 cars parked at East Beach and Stewart Beach from Saturday to Monday, said Caitlin Carnes, a spokeswoman for the Park Board of Trustees. That’s down about 7 percent from the number of cars that parked in the same parks in 2021, when about 7,300 parked at those beaches, Carnes said.
Despite the decrease, the park brought in more than $100,000 this year, more than last year, Carnes said.
Seawall parking generated more than $50,000 through the weekend and visitation as Seawolf Park on Pelican Island also was up, she said.
“People are really making the rounds and getting a diverse experience,” Carnes said.
The park board couldn’t provide historical comparisons to past years on Tuesday.
LARGE & LARGELY QUIET
Although there were large crowds on the island, major emergencies were few, officials said.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol rescued 12 people from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. There were no drownings reported on Galveston Island or on Bolivar Peninsula, Davis said.
Beach Patrol completed more than 30,000 preventative actions, like warning people away from dangerous rip currents, Davis said. In a typical year, beach patrol will perform about 300,000 such actions, Davis said.
Memorial Day marks a starting point for the beach patrol. Lifeguards will man Galveston’s 34 towers through Labor Day, Carnes said.
The park board’s coastal zone management teams picked up 121 canopies from the beach during overnight patrols and 142 pieces of miscellaneous large trash, Carnes said.
A NEW HOLIDAY
This year will bring a new experience to Galveston that hasn’t happened in more than 100 years: a new summer holiday.
Juneteenth was declared a national holiday in 2021, just one day before the actual holiday happened. The actual holiday is observed on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this year.
The federal declaration meant millions of federal employees, and untold numbers of other workers, received another paid day off, and a long weekend this year.
It seems reasonable to expect Galveston will have a surge in weekend visitors on the third weekend of June, both because of the city’s direct connection to the holiday and because people want to spend an extra day at the beach, Carnes said.
The city is planning a number of educational and celebratory events to recognize Juneteenth. The city’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held June 18.
“We’re excited to share a long weekend with people and get them to understand our connections to the holiday,” Carnes said. “This will be kind of a great barometer for what to expect from Juneteenth.”
DROUGHT DANGER
Another thing officials are keeping an eye on is the ongoing drought across Texas and how it might affect how people celebrate their summer holidays.
Galveston County is in a state of severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The conditions are such that local governments could start imposing water use restrictions or burn bans, officials said.
No bans had been announced as of Tuesday, but county spokesman Zach Davidson said if there isn’t substantial rain in coming weeks, a burn ban and a prohibition against fireworks could be in place on Juneteenth or the Fourth of July.
For Galveston Island at least, a ban on fireworks won’t be a worry this Fourth of July. The park board this year is going to sponsor a drone show instead of fireworks for its Independence Day show on the Seawall Beach.
