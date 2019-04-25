LEAGUE CITY
A League City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with firing an AR-style rifle at a man armed with a sword during an argument over an alleged burglary, police said.
Alfredo Cardenas, 24, was arrested in connection with an incident that happened April 19, according to the League City Police Department.
Police were called to a League City apartment complex to reports of shots being fired. A man told officers he had been arguing with two men who he believed had stolen from a friend's car earlier in the day, according to a police complaint.
During the argument, the complainant said he pulled out a sword to defend himself, because one of the other men had pulled out a knife, according to the complaint.
After fleeing from the drawn sword, the two men returned, armed with a rifle. One of the men fired a shot into the ground and then left, according to the complaint.
Police found a bullet hold and bullet casing at the scene, according to the complaint.
Cardenas was charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to the complaint. His bond was set at $50,000, according to court records. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
