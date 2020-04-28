GALVESTON
When it comes to cruises, the Port of Galveston is assuming the worst.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to adjust its 2020 budget under the assumption that no cruises will sail this year because of cancellations caused by the coronavirus.
The vote amended the Port of Galveston’s budget, lowering the amount of money officials project the port will collect by $14.8 million, projecting total net income of about $40 million. At the beginning of this year, the port projected total net income at $54.5 million.
“We basically are saying the probability is we get no cruises this year, and this is the worst-case scenario,” Wharves Board of Trustees Chairman Albert Shannon said. “We basically are eliminating those items of revenue and also recognizing that we will be able to reduce some of the expenses related to cruises.”
The budget adjustment is based on assumptions of what kind of business the port will still have this year and is buoyed by some cost-saving measures, officials said.
For instance, the port assumes the loss of cruise ships will allow other kinds of ships to use the port and pay it for dockage. The port also will institute a hiring freeze and not increase salaries for the remainder of 2020, officials said.
No one will be laid off as a result of the budget change, officials said.
“One of my main goals was not to have to lay anyone off or furlough anybody,” Port of Galveston Executive Director Rodger Rees said.
The port has about $36 million in cash reserves, including $14 million in unrestricted funds, officials said. Of that, the port anticipates spendings about $770,000 during the cruise shutdown, Shannon said.
No cruise ships have left the port of Galveston since March 13 because of a worldwide shutdown of cruises caused by the COVID-19 crisis. A no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has halted all cruises in the country possibly through the middle of July — although federal officials could lift the order sooner.
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all of its cruises worldwide through at least June 26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has canceled all of its cruises though June 11.
Together, Royal Caribbean and Carnival were scheduled to operate 304 cruises out of the Port of Galveston in 2020. Disney Cruise Lines was scheduled to offer another 12 cruises around the winter holidays.
To date, 64 cruises have left from the port this year.
The decision to assume a year-long shutdown was not based on any special information. If cruises do return this year, the port could readjust its budget upward, Shannon said.
Trustees also were presented with projections better than the worst case. Those outlined what the port might lose if cruises returned in July or October. Even those projections assumed cruise companies would operate at less than full capacity because of health restrictions or customer wariness.
