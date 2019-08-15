GALVESTON
A Galveston County judge has signed off on an order to have Dimitrios Pagourtzis evaluated by a psychiatrist to determine whether he’s mentally able to face a capital murder trial.
Galveston 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor ordered Pagourtzis to be evaluated by a Houston psychiatrist by Sept. 13.
Pagourtzis, 18, is charged with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault of a public servant. He’s accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
On Monday, Pagourtzis’ attorneys filed a motion with the court asking for a competency hearing. Court records show that Ellisor signed off on the evaluation Tuesday.
The psychiatrist, Victor R. Scarano, was ordered to determine whether Pagourtzis is able to consult with his attorney and reasonably understand the proceedings against him.
Ellisor ordered Scarano to submit a written report to the court and a recommendation for treatment, if any is needed.
Scarano was not ordered to offer an opinion on Pagourtzis’ sanity at the time of the shooting.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office did not file a motion opposing the evaluation.
In an affidavit, defense attorney Nick Poehl said Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since he was arrested in May 2018 and that he currently had no understanding of the legal proceedings he’s taking part it.
If Pagourtzis is determined to be unable to stand trial, he could be sent for treatment in a state facility and be re-evaluated in six months, officials said.
Pagourtzis’ trial is scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February 2020.
(1) comment
Do all of this by the book. We want any conviction to stand all scrutiny.
